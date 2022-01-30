Merced police arrest 2 teens accused of burglary and car theft

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two 17-year-olds are in Merced police custody, accused of burglarizing a home, stealing a car, and starting a high-speed chase with officers.Police first arrived at a neighborhood on Parkwood Court and Norwood Drive - near Veterans Boulevard and Rambler Road.Officers say a house sitter heard someone break into the home while she was inside.This was just before 9 on Saturday night.That's when she left the home and called police.The suspects had already stolen her purse, and sped off in her vehicle.During a police chase, the teens crashed into a curb at 16th street near Canal street, causing it to roll over.The suspects were sent to the hospital as a precaution and eventually booked into juvenile detention.