Merced police arrest 2 teens accused of burglary and car theft

Police first arrived at a neighborhood on Parkwood Court and Norwood Drive - near Veterans Boulevard and Rambler Road.
Officers say a house sitter heard someone break into the home while she was inside.
This was just before 9 on Saturday night.
That's when she left the home and called police.
The suspects had already stolen her purse, and sped off in her vehicle.
During a police chase, the teens crashed into a curb at 16th street near Canal street, causing it to roll over.
The suspects were sent to the hospital as a precaution and eventually booked into juvenile detention.