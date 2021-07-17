entertainment

TV's Red Power Ranger is in Clovis to meet fans this weekend

You can catch the original Red Ranger on Saturday at Legends Comics and Games from noon to 2 pm.
EMBED <>More Videos

TV's Red Power Ranger is in Clovis to meet fans this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's Morphin Time in the Central Valley.

The original Red Power Ranger is in Clovis this weekend.

On Friday, Austin St. John, better known as Jason Lee Scott on the hit TV series of the 90s, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, signed autographs for fans at Legends Comics and Games in Clovis.

And it was quite the turnout, as fans lined up out the door, bringing their action figures, pictures, and toy swords, to have St. John sign them.

"If you told me when we started the business we'd have celebrities coming out to the store I'd tell you you were crazy!" said Legends owner Darrick Oyama.

If you missed him on Friday, you can catch the original Red Ranger on Saturday at Legends Comics and Games from noon to 2 pm.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentclovisentertainment
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Sunset Sound celebrates 60 years
Meet Dr. Fauci in "Fauci" on Disney+
Big Fresno Fair kicks off, health and safety a top priority
Harlem Globetrotters to bring new tour to Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News