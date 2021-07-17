TV's Red Power Ranger is in Clovis to meet fans this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's Morphin Time in the Central Valley.The original Red Power Ranger is in Clovis this weekend.On Friday, Austin St. John, better known as Jason Lee Scott on the hit TV series of the 90s, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, signed autographs for fans at Legends Comics and Games in Clovis.And it was quite the turnout, as fans lined up out the door, bringing their action figures, pictures, and toy swords, to have St. John sign them."If you told me when we started the business we'd have celebrities coming out to the store I'd tell you you were crazy!" said Legends owner Darrick Oyama.If you missed him on Friday, you can catch the original Red Ranger on Saturday at Legends Comics and Games from noon to 2 pm.