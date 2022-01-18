Society

Mayor Jerry Dyer announces million pound challenge

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Jerry Dyer announces million pound challenge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mayor Jerry Dyer wants your help cleaning up 1 million pounds of trash from the streets of Fresno this year.

He announced the million-pound challenge at Monday's Beautify Fresno clean-up event.

Volunteers took several hours collecting trash in parts of downtown, southeast and west Fresno.

Now, thanks to Mayor Jerry Dyer's new million pound challenge, it's a site that will become even more familiar in the year ahead.

"We're going to have a greener, cleaner, beautiful place to live because I'm asking everyone in the city of Fresno and the county of Fresno to participate in our million pound challenge," said Dyer.

As part of the initiative, Mayor Dyer is calling on all Fresno residents to help Beautify Fresno collect one million pounds of trash in 2022.

"Even if you only remove a small bag of trash, it all adds up," said Dyer.

Sanitation crews will collect 900,000 pounds and the other thousand is up to volunteers. Mayor Dyer says it's possible. In 2021, Beautify Fresno volunteers collected 90,000 pounds of trash.

Residents can join existing events, organize one of their own or take the initiative to pick up on their own. For details on how to make a difference, visit beautifyfresno.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotrashjerry dyer
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 injured after explosion at Table Mountain Casino, CAL FIRE says
Truck slams into Fresno convenience store, lottery tickets stolen
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
38th annual MLK March happening in downtown Fresno today
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in southeast Fresno
2 arrested in connection to Tulare County murder
Authorities identify 74-year-old man killed in Fresno County crash
Show More
Fundraiser held for Le Grand father of 3 kids who were killed
Merced police searching for missing 23-year-old woman
Police patrol car collides with vehicle in north Fresno
Betty White Challenge has fans donating to animal charities
Kern County officer responding to collision injured in separate crash
More TOP STORIES News