Fresno vendors to raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service

Missy Hernandez had been missing for 40 days before investigators discovered her body in an aqueduct.
Authorities believe her death occurred during a domestic violence incident and have made an arrest in connection to her death.
As her loved ones mourn her loss, fellow vendors are gathering in her honor to help raise funds for her funeral services.
Hernandez was the owner of Three Hearts Intuition, a small business that offered crystals and jewelry.
There will be 15 vendors participating in the Three Hearts Memorial fundraiser at Tioga Sequoia this Thursday.
The brewery and Taqueria Jaliscience will donate a portion of their sales to go towards Missy's funeral costs, and Fresno Street Eats will match those donations.
The fundraiser is this Thursday, from 5 pm to 10 pm.