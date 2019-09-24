Mother, baby hospitalized after gunfire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Gunfire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia has sent an 18-year-old mother and her one-month-old baby to the hospital.Police say a bullet flew through the front door of a home on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street around 2 p.m.Tytiyana, 18, and her one-month-old baby boy Baselle were sitting on the couch."They're gonna shoot and it's gonna come right through my door. That's why I always ask them not to sit on my steps but everyone always remains right on the steps," said Baselle's grandmother who was there as gunfire erupted.After the shooting, she said, "I was too scared to look, and then at the same time I was on the phone with 911. I couldn't even focus or say the right words."Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter heard the radio call."My heart was in my stomach," she said.Luckily, Baselle wasn't shot. They're not sure yet if he was slightly grazed, hit by debris or injured when his mom looked for cover."It's got to be God. That's the only thing I can think of because it really could have hit them," the grandmother said.Detectives say this all started two blocks away with some kind of dispute. In total, authorities believe seven bullets were fired.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.