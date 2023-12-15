Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Fresno on Thursday.

The accident happened around 4:32 pm in the area of West and Emerson.

Fresno police say a vehicle had made a left turn into the path of the oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, described as a man in his 60s, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated but officers say alcohol was not involved.