Multiple agencies work to rescue pinned driver at the bottom of a cliff in Mariposa County

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies responded on Monday to a vehicle that had driven off a steep cliff over 400 feet high at the top of Briceburg Grade.The Sheriff's Office said CalFire was able to get to the vehicle using a trail on the opposite side of the creek and found the driver pinned inside and unable to get out. Mariposa County Search and Rescue then sent crews down the side of the cliff with the 'Jaws of Life' to CalFire -- who was able to get the driver out and get him ready to be hoisted up the cliff.Search and Rescue, Sheriff personnel, County Fire volunteers and CalFire all helped hoist the injured man up the cliff to the road.The man was airlifted to Merced Medical Center. His condition is unknown.CHP is investigating the incident.