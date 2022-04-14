murder

Tulare County jury convicts 2 for brutal 2021 murder

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men could face life in prison for a murder case in Tulare.

Jurors convicted 32-year-old Jose Madrigal and 41-year-old Jose Barraza for the murder of Jonathan Ramirez.

Madrigal and Barraza pulled up beside Rodriguez while he was in a parked car in May 2021.

The two men accused the 23-year-old of stealing drugs and tried to pull him out of the car.

Prosecutors say Madrigal shot Rodriguez in the head during the struggle.

Both defendants got back in their car and took off.

It took several weeks for police to track the men down.

Madrigal and Barraza both have prior convictions for violent crimes. They will be sentenced next month.

