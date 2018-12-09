MURDER

Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face

EMBED </>More Videos

The murder victim found in Strathmore on Saturday afternoon has been identified as 25-year old Brian Garza, according to Farmersville Police.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The murder victim found in Strathmore on Saturday afternoon has been identified as 25-year old Brian Garza, according to Farmersville Police.

Officials say Garza was violently assaulted with a chrome bar while asleep in the living room by his roommate Alexander Shinn at around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Authorities say Garza was struck numerous times as well as kicked and strangled.

Shinn admitted to taking Garza out to an SUV after attempting to clean the scene and drove the body to a grove in Strathmore where a rancher discovered it that afternoon.

Investigators say Shinn returned to the home where he told the other roommates Garza had been abducted by an assailant wearing all dark clothing and a mask. Roommates contacted Farmersville Police to report Garza missing.

There had been ongoing and growing tension between Garza and Shinn over a number of issues, roommates reported.

Shinn was arrested on Sunday morning and booked into the Tulare County jail on a murder charge.

Tulare County Coroner's Office is currently investigating the exact cause of death.

Garza's family says their loved one spent time serving in the Army after graduating from Farmersville High School.

They also tell us he was expecting his first child - a baby girl --next month.

Over the phone, Garza's mother broke down, saying losing a son is a reality she never thought she would face.

"It's devastating like over and over you're not supposed to bury a child especially not to circumstance like this," she said.

Family members have started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and expenses to support Garza's unborn daughter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderman killedhousingFarmersvilleStrathmoreTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Southern California
More murder
Top Stories
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration is returned, no questions asked
Vandals target Granite Park leaving $3,500 in damages
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Man stabbed over northeast Fresno parking spot
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
Show More
SJM, Strathmore and Hilmar a win away from a state title
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Farmersville Police investigate after body found in Strathmore matches description of missing person
Mountain lion found dead with burns after surviving Woolsey Fire
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
More News