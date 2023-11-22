New Clovis store offering vintage, antique, and collectible finds

Northwest Fresno has a new shop that celebrates the old and new.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Northwest Fresno has a new shop that celebrates the old and new.

Eclectic House off of Palm and Bullard features local creations, antiques, and vintage finds.

"We have antique, we have vintage, we have collectibles, we have brand new, we have artisans, people that do macrame, pottery. So it's a little bit of everything," said Gabe Thomas, the owner of Eclectic House.

The storefront in Northwest Fresno features more than 60 vendors offering clothing, jewelry, home goods, and decor.

Some might say you're sure to hit the jackpot when shopping, especially if you're a vinyl lover.

"We're trying to get more of this in now we've had Beatles 80's this is Barbra Mandrell if you like country," said Thomas.

Thomas built a following with his five years running the nearby emporium-- and takes pride in the unique items found in the 22 thousand square foot shop.

"I'm excited every day when I see what my guys or what my girls are going to bring in so hats exciting for me. Let alone the shoppers because they're always out there hunting looking at estate sales, auctions," Thomas explained.

Open 7 days per week, you can also shop for some of the local artisans including macrame artist, Ashley Larios.

"I started making plant hangers and then from there I realized you can make so many things," said Larios.

"I have some cool owls over here some wall hangings, really cool leaf right here. disco ball."

In addition to selling at Eclectic House, Ashley does custom pieces in her online shop and hosts workshops and macrame parties.

"i love being creative and meeting other artists in our community," Larios said.