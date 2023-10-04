Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in northwest Fresno.

19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in northwest Fresno.

It happened just before 11:30 pm Tuesday on Ashlan and Valentine.

Police say two women were crossing the street and almost reached the center median when a vehicle hit one of the two.

They were not walking in the crosswalk.

The victim was 19 years old and died at the scene.

So far, there is no description released of the car that hit her.

Police say the victim's friend will be interviewed to try and learn more about the car involved in this crash.

Officers are also searching the area for video surveillance to try and help identify the car and driver.