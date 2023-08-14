3 people hospitalized following shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

Three people are recovering following a shooting in northwest Fresno.

Investigators say the group was in the area to settle an earlier dispute when shots were fired from a nearby car.

It happened on College and Locust Avenues just after 11 pm Sunday.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation for several rounds fired.

Moments later, they received a call from a woman who said she had been shot and was taking herself to the hospital.

Three victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

All of them are expected to survive.

There's no description of that car or the shooter.