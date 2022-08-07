Fundraiser being held to support those impacted by Oak Fire

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Efforts are already underway to help victims of the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

An event at the Grove House Saturday brought the community together.

Live music, food, drinks and a silent auction are all part of the event.

All proceeds, besides food sales, are going to those impacted by the Oak Fire.

"I did not grow up here, but I've lived here the last four years and there has been a fire every year that I've lived here," says Grove House General Manager Katie Mundel. "This is a really tight-knit place and so even if we personally weren't impacted, everybody knows somebody who lost a home."

