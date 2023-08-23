Bulldog Breakdown: Offensive-line coach ready for 1st season at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new season of Fresno State football kicks off in just 11 days.

The team is entering its final week of Fall Camp.

There's a shift in the final week of Fall camp, from installing plays to starting to gameplan for your week one opponent.

"Any good offensive line is not occasionally great they're consistently good," said Brian Armstrong, offensive line coach.

For the offensive line that starts with a mentality.

"Physicality is a choice that every one of 'em is going to make on every snap."

For Armstrong, that mentality is rooted in the fundamentals.

"Coach Armstrong is a great guy, he's always been hard-nosed on the details and just getting to it," explaining Braylen Nelson, a junior offensive lineman.

There's one detail about the coach who's been at it for 26 years, he's never been to a game under the lights in Valley Children's Stadium.

"Always kind of had in the back of my mind, shoot maybe the front of my mind, that I'd always like to be an FBS offensive line coach."

Born and raised in Montana, Armstrong spent the past seven seasons coaching at Montana State, a Football Championship Subdivision school where his son now plays.

"It's a lot hotter but I don't have to shovel snow, I figured that out in January."

With no connections to the Bulldogs he says he was surprised to get a call from coach Tedford.

"Honestly I was trying to act cool. But inside I was nervous obviously."

While there's no direct connection for the self-described blue collar coach, he does follow the late Jim Sweeney who similarly went from Montana State to the Valley.

Now he's ready to make the most of his opportunity - under the quarterback once coached by Sweeney, who called him out of the blue.

"Anybody who's anybody on the west coast knows who coach Tedford and the things that he's done in his past and just the great tradition here."

