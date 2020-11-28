Bulldogs basketball game against University of the Pacific postponed due to COVID-19 testing delays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's men's basketball team was supposed to play University of the Pacific at 3 pm on Friday.The team announced the game was delayed and then ultimately postponed.University of the Pacific was unable to get their COVID-19 test results back in time for tip-off.The Thanksgiving holiday is playing a role in this delay.The game could be rescheduled for a later date.The Bulldogs host UC Riverside on Monday.