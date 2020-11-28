fresno state bulldogs

Bulldogs basketball game against University of the Pacific postponed due to COVID-19 testing delays

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's men's basketball team was supposed to play University of the Pacific at 3 pm on Friday.

The team announced the game was delayed and then ultimately postponed.

University of the Pacific was unable to get their COVID-19 test results back in time for tip-off.

The Thanksgiving holiday is playing a role in this delay.

The game could be rescheduled for a later date.

The Bulldogs host UC Riverside on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statecoronavirus testingcoronavirussportscovid 19fresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Fresno State cancels second game in a row due to COVID-19 concerns
San Diego State-Fresno State canceled due to COVID-19 issues among Bulldogs
Fresno State football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 case within program
Career days from Haener, Cropper lead to Bulldog win at Utah State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno men's heartwarming TikTok videos about homeless neighbors go viral
Central CA shopping places open on Black Friday
Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates
Small Business Saturday comes at crucial time for small businesses
Visalia Mall adapts to provide holiday shopping in a pandemic
Valley growers prepare to protect citrus crops from cold weather
Mariposa Co. meets metrics to move into red tier, health officials say
Show More
Good Sports: Former Clovis Cougar Adam Prentice playing his 6th year of college football at South Carolina
Fresno County deputy returns home after battle with COVID-19
Person hit by car in east central Fresno may have broken legs, police say
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Fresno Grizzlies given ultimatum to accept demotion or have no team for upcoming season
More TOP STORIES News