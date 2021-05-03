society

Prominent Fresno businessman, former RV dealer Paul Evert dies at 91

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The flag at RV County off the 99 is flying at half staff.

Founder Paul Evert died Sunday at 91 years old. His wife, Sherri Evert, shared the news of his death on Facebook.

For decades, people from the Central Valley and beyond turned to Paul Evert for all their RV needs.

A business that first blossomed in 1963 -- a car dealership on Abby St. eventually became an RV dealership off the 99 in the late 80s.

Those who worked alongside him describe Evert as a self-starter. His RV empire grew to dealerships across several states.

"Everything that Paul has amassed over time has been with his efforts and all of the employees that have supported him," says Curt Curtis.

After his retirement in 2018, Evert looked forward to settling down in Shaver Lake.

"We are just taking care of the 14 acres, planting flowers, trees, and I love it," Paul said in 2018.

Ray Appleton shared a decades-long friendship with the man who he says was his eccentric equal.

"He had his outer circle of friends, which was the world and to those people, he was very philanthropic," Appleton said. "He would put his arm, because he only had one, around them all."

Appleton says Evert's three adopted children are a tribute to his caring nature.

"If he could have adopted every orphan in the world, he would have," he said.

Curt Curtis took over RV Country after Evert's retirement. But his influence at the dealership lives on.

"He will always be the founder and that legacy that he started will continue and it will be because of him," he said.

The public is invited to honor Paul at a memorial service next Monday at Clovis Hills Community Church at 1 pm.

