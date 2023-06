Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by DUI suspect in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 pm in the area of San Joaquin and B streets.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The Fresno Police Department says the driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

