A crew of firefighters and one determined mama bear helped rescue a cub who was trapped on a dock railing in South Lake Tahoe.Officials say the mom is known in the area as Black Betty and took her cubs out for a swim when one of them was unable to make it into the water.Video from earlier this month shows the cub clinging to the rail as its mom looks on from below.Fire crews were able to get the cub into the water and onto the mother's back so she could carry it to dry land.Officials say the mother bear swam back and forth to make sure all of her cubs were safe and sound.