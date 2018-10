Mark Grahmann

Mark Grahmann was caught on video putting another man's dog into bondage in 2016.Grahmann lives out of state now, but deputies took him into custody when the judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail and 3 years of probation. He's also not allowed to own or possess any animals "for 10 years or while on probation."The dog survived its injuries and is now back in the care of its owner.