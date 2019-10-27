PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E to shut off power in parts of Madera County on Sunday

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas & Electric has announced that it plans to shut off power to parts of Madera County on Sunday morning.

The utility company said the shutoffs will begin at around 6 a.m., affecting several areas. The estimated time of restoration is not yet known.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the following areas affected include:

- Oakhurst
- Bass Lake
- North Fork
- Coarsegold
- Ahwahnee
- Outlying mountain areas

PG&E says this is part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) plan, which aims to reduce the chances of a fallen line sparking a wildfire in areas with a heightened fire risk.

Parts of northern Mariposa County had the power shutoff Saturday afternoon.

PG&E says their data models indicate strong winds this weekend could be the most powerful the state has seen in decades. Red Flag warnings are expected through Monday morning.

