PG&E to shut off power in parts of Madera County on Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas & Electric has announced that it plans to shut off power to parts of Madera County on Sunday morning.The utility company said the shutoffs will begin at around 6 a.m., affecting several areas. The estimated time of restoration is not yet known.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the following areas affected include:- Oakhurst- Bass Lake- North Fork- Coarsegold- Ahwahnee- Outlying mountain areasPG&E says this is part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) plan, which aims to reduce the chances of a fallen line sparking a wildfire in areas with a heightened fire risk.Parts of northern Mariposa County had the power shutoff Saturday afternoon.PG&E says their data models indicate strong winds this weekend could be the most powerful the state has seen in decades. Red Flag warnings are expected through Monday morning.To check if your address is in the affected areas click here.