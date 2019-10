PG&E to shut off power to parts of Mariposa Co. at 3 p.m., part of statewide wildfire plan affecting 800,000 customers

Greeley Hill

Lake Don Pedro Subdivision area

Granite Springs Rd Area

Lake Mc Clure

Merced Falls Rd Area

Lake Mc Swain

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has sent out an alert to residents stating that Pacific Gas and Electric plans to shut off power to customers at 3 p.m. Wednesday.This comes about PG&E announced there would be a delay in phase 2 of its Public Safety Power Shutoff event due to changes in the weather forecast.Here is a list of the areas that will be affected by the power outage:The affected areas are shown in PINK on the map. Also, the map shows the current Briceburg Fire evacuations and advisories.At 8 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E opened a Community Resource Center in Coulterville. It says the center will remain open during daylight hours only and will have restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating.The center is located at 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville, CA 95311.In Northern California, PG&E began it's first phase of the Public Safety Power Shutoff around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The power outage is currently affecting more than 180,000 customers and caused major traffic delays across the Bay Area.PG&E's website has crashed several times throughout the day as a result of customers trying to see what areas are being affected by the power outages. For the latest list of cities and counties impacted by the outages click here.