PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E to shut off power to parts of Mariposa Co. at 3 p.m., part of statewide wildfire plan affecting 800,000 customers

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, flames burn near power lines. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has sent out an alert to residents stating that Pacific Gas and Electric plans to shut off power to customers at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes about PG&E announced there would be a delay in phase 2 of its Public Safety Power Shutoff event due to changes in the weather forecast.

Here is a list of the areas that will be affected by the power outage:

  • Greeley Hill

  • Lake Don Pedro Subdivision area

  • Granite Springs Rd Area

  • Lake Mc Clure

  • Merced Falls Rd Area

  • Lake Mc Swain


The affected areas are shown in PINK on the map. Also, the map shows the current Briceburg Fire evacuations and advisories.



At 8 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E opened a Community Resource Center in Coulterville. It says the center will remain open during daylight hours only and will have restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating.

The center is located at 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville, CA 95311.



In Northern California, PG&E began it's first phase of the Public Safety Power Shutoff around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The power outage is currently affecting more than 180,000 customers and caused major traffic delays across the Bay Area.

PG&E's website has crashed several times throughout the day as a result of customers trying to see what areas are being affected by the power outages. For the latest list of cities and counties impacted by the outages click here.

