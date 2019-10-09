PG&E to shut off power to parts of Mariposa Co. at 3 p.m., part of statewide wildfire plan affecting 800,000 customers

RELATED: Briceburg Fire nearly doubles overnight, 3,600 acres burned, PG&E outages to go into effect
This comes about PG&E announced there would be a delay in phase 2 of its Public Safety Power Shutoff event due to changes in the weather forecast.
Here is a list of the areas that will be affected by the power outage:
- Greeley Hill
- Lake Don Pedro Subdivision area
- Granite Springs Rd Area
- Lake Mc Clure
- Merced Falls Rd Area
- Lake Mc Swain
The affected areas are shown in PINK on the map. Also, the map shows the current Briceburg Fire evacuations and advisories.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, PG&E opened a Community Resource Center in Coulterville. It says the center will remain open during daylight hours only and will have restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, and air-conditioned seating.
The center is located at 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville, CA 95311.
In Northern California, PG&E began it's first phase of the Public Safety Power Shutoff around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The power outage is currently affecting more than 180,000 customers and caused major traffic delays across the Bay Area.
PG&E's website has crashed several times throughout the day as a result of customers trying to see what areas are being affected by the power outages. For the latest list of cities and counties impacted by the outages click here.