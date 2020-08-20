PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in LNU Complex Fires in Northern California

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric worker has died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E has confirmed.
No other details have been released out of respect for the worker's family, officials said.
According to CAL FIRE, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.
