PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E hoping to minimize impact of public safety power shutoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E says it's taking steps to minimize the impact of public safety power shutoffs this year.

The blackouts were used as a way to prevent wildfires during certain weather events last year and left many people without electricity for days.

The utility company says it is installing new grid technology, hardening the electric system and performing enhanced vegetation management.

The company says it will reduce the number of customers affected by nearly one-third compared to last year.

It is also nearly doubling the number of helicopters and field crews to speed up line inspections once a shut-off is underway, with a goal of restoring power in 12 hours.

There are no announced power shut-offs at this time.
