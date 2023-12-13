PG&E asking for another rate hike

PG&E is pushing for yet another rate hike, just weeks after the California Public Utilities Commission approved a fee increase for the utility.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E customers are frustrated at the idea of yet another rate increase.

Fresh off an 11% increase granted by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), it's asking for another $2 billion from its customers to cover costs related to wildfires and other disasters.

That could add another 12 to 20 dollars to your monthly bill as early as March.

"This is going to be on top of the 33 dollars that we're going to see January 1," says Mark Torey, the executive director of The Utility Reform Network (TURN), which is advocating for the state of California to impose a cap on utility rate increases.

In a four-year period, PG&E will have increased by 59 percent Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno

It's something Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says he could get behind, "In a four-year period, PG &E will have increased by 59 percent, and now they're making another request to the PUC that would take effect in either March or May of 2024.

He called the latest request shocking and is worried it will devastate Central California families already struggling to make ends meet.

"We're going to have to, collectively, as a council and as an administration, sit down and have some more discussions about 'what can we do as a city to stop this?"

PG &E sent Action News a statement saying in part that it's "making the electric system safer, resilient to climate change, decarbonized and optimized to meet California's needs. To achieve those goals, we sometimes have to incur exceptional costs to reduce wildfire risk and /or respond to emergency events like wildfires and storms, which exceed what we've previously been authorized to spend in rate proceedings."

It appears PG &E wants the money, fast.

"The worst part is that PG &E is not only asking the CPUC to approve 2 billion dollars, but they want to start collecting in March, even before the PUC has decided whether the 2 billion dollars is reasonable," says Torey.

The PUC has not announced when it will decide on this new request.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.