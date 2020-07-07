Deputies investigating after 21-year-old man is shot, killed in Pixley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Pixley on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to reports of a fight at Main Street and Court Avenue just before midnight.Investigators say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Further information was not immediately available.Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office 559-733-6218.