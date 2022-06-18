UPDATE: 1 killed in plane crash near Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was killed in a plane crash near Porterville on Saturday afternoon.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened before 3 pm on Saturday in an area east of Highway 65 and south of 120.Photos from the scene show a large swathe of charred grass still smoking from what appears to have been a fiery crash.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the multi-engine Cessna 336 had taken off from Porterville Municipal Airport with one person on board.It was heading to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue their investigation.