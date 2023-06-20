Harrowing video shows the moment a plane's door burst open during a flight over Brazil, causing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

Plane makes emergency landing after door bursts open during flight over Brazil, video shows

About 12 passengers and two pilots were aboard the plane when the frightening mid-air scare happened 25 minutes into the flight.

The EMB 110 aircraft took off from Sao Luís Airport and was carrying band members for the Brazilian singer Tierry, who was not aboard.

Producer Renato Butica was near the open door and captured video as the plane descended for the emergency landing. Passengers at first began to scream in fear, Butica said, before they began calming down.

The plane returned to the airport for an emergency landing.

Officials are investigating what caused the door to burst open.

The passengers and crew received medical assistance, but there were no serious injuries, the airport said.