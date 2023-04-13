WATCH LIVE

Plant sale at Fresno State this weekend

You can also pick up houseplants, perennials, and succulents at discounted prices.

Thursday, April 13, 2023 3:56PM
You can start digging in the dirt with Fresno State's biggest plant sale of the year happening this weekend.

More than 100 varieties of certified organic vegetables and herbs will be available.

You can also pick up houseplants, perennials, and succulents at discounted prices.

The plant sale is this Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm at the Gwen Gibson Farm Market on Chestnut and Chardonnay Avenues.

Students at the Fresno State Horticulture Nursery raised all the plants.

While you're there, sample some student-produced wines from the Fresno State winery from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

