Fresno police identify driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash

Fresno police have identified the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash as 43-year-old Ronnie White. Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have identified the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash as 43-year-old Ronnie White.Police issued a warrant for White's arrest on Wednesday.He is wanted for gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run and reckless driving in connection to the crash that killed 27-year-old Fernando Gaytan.The crash happened Monday night near South Pickford and East Oleander Avenues in southwest Fresno.Authorities say Gaytan was driving south on Pickford when he was hit by someone in a black Mercedes. He died at the scene.Police say White ran away from the crash scene.Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-5064 or 559-621-5058.