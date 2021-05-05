hit and run

Fresno police identify driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash

Fresno police have identified the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash as 43-year-old Ronnie White.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police identify driver wanted in SW Fresno hit-and-run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have identified the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash as 43-year-old Ronnie White.

Police issued a warrant for White's arrest on Wednesday.

He is wanted for gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run and reckless driving in connection to the crash that killed 27-year-old Fernando Gaytan.

RELATED: SW Fresno family left in disbelief after losing loved one to hit-and-run

The crash happened Monday night near South Pickford and East Oleander Avenues in southwest Fresno.

Authorities say Gaytan was driving south on Pickford when he was hit by someone in a black Mercedes. He died at the scene.

Police say White ran away from the crash scene.

Fresno police have identified the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash as 43-year-old Ronnie White.

Fresno Police Department



Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-5064 or 559-621-5058.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno southwesthit and runfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Fresno politician pushes for tougher penalties for hit-and-run drivers
Driver in stolen car leads police on chase in central Fresno
CHP: 68-year-old doctor hit, killed, abandoned Reedley woman on road
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
TOP STORIES
Police identify 2 killed in Clovis murder-suicide
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE: Newsom signs COVID economic recovery bill
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News