Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot and killed in central Fresno Tuesday night as 24-year-old David Garcia.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Farris and Dudley Avenues, between Olive and Belmont.

Police received calls of shots fired in the area, as well as reports of people running from the scene and vehicles speeding away.

As officers investigated, they learned that Garcia was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead just after 1 a.m.

Investigators have not yet released suspect information or a possible motive for the attack.

