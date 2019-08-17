Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses

Police officers investigating a stabbing in central Fresno saw a car hit one of their witnesses.They say they saw the victim jaywalk into the street, right into oncoming traffic near Shields and Cedar, just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.Officers say there was no way the driver could've avoided him.I'm always concerned about these drivers involved in these type of collisions," said Lt. Tim Tietjen. "Immediately, she told me her prayers were with him. It broke her heart that she had to see this. Her kids were in the back of the car. They're all very concerned for this man and they're praying for his recovery."Police say the woman and her children are physically fine.