Police looking for suspect who shot a man inside a Visalia Bar

Police say the attack happened after an argument inside the bar escalated.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the person who attacked and shot a man inside a Visalia bar, police say.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday near the 5th Quarter on Fairway at Caldwell.

Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot in the left arm while inside the bar.

He was taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Right now, there is no description of the suspect.

Police are interviewing the victim and witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.
