robbery

Police search for man who robbed Southeast Fresno AT&T store

FRESNO, Calif. -- Police are asking the public's help to find the man who fought with a security guard an AT&T store in Southeast Fresno Monday morning.

Officials say the man entered the store but was recognized as a suspect in a previous theft.

As he went to leave, the suspect ripped two phones off their tethers and threw them at the guard.

The guard tried to use pepper spray, but the suspect blocked it and fought with the guard outside of the store.

Officers say he was last seen running through an alley behind the building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastat&trobbery
ROBBERY
Serial robber caught on camera threatening Motel 6 employee with knife
Men posing as buyers to social media ads to steal gaming consoles
Fresno Police searching for 7-Eleven robber with bright red hair
Shooter who gunned down man in botched robbery sentenced to life in prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News