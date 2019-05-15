Police search for man who robbed Southeast Fresno AT&T store

FRESNO, Calif. -- Police are asking the public's help to find the man who fought with a security guard an AT&T store in Southeast Fresno Monday morning.Officials say the man entered the store but was recognized as a suspect in a previous theft.As he went to leave, the suspect ripped two phones off their tethers and threw them at the guard.The guard tried to use pepper spray, but the suspect blocked it and fought with the guard outside of the store.Officers say he was last seen running through an alley behind the building.