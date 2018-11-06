BURGLARY

Campaign office of State Senate candidate Anna Caballero broken into morning of midterm election

(Courtesy of 'Anna Caballero for Senate' Facebook page)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Merced Police Department is investigating a burglary at the campaign office of democratic State Senate candidate Anna Cabellero.

Police say someone broke into the office through a back door early Tuesday morning.

The suspects reportedly stole $24,000 worth of property including a desk top computer, numerous laptops, electronics and 9,500 campaign door hangers, police say.

Cabellero is running for California State Senate, District 12 against republican candidate Rob Poythress.

Footage of the damage was posted on the candidate's Facebook page.

