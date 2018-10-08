Early voting has begun in Fresno County

The Fresno County Clerk announced Monday is the opening of 'Early Voting' for the Statewide General Election, which will be held Tuesday, November 6th.The main Elections office in Downtown Fresno will act as a countywide polling place.It's located at 2221 Kern Street.Voters can come into the office to pick up their ballot and take it with them or they can actually cast their vote at that time.It's open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 5:00 pm through November 6th.Additionally, voters can call the Elections office at (559) 600-8683 to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot be mailed to them.Voters can also go online at fresnovote.com to verify and update their registration.