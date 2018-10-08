VOTING

Early voting has begun in Fresno County

EMBED </>More Videos

Early voting has begun in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Clerk announced Monday is the opening of 'Early Voting' for the Statewide General Election, which will be held Tuesday, November 6th.

The main Elections office in Downtown Fresno will act as a countywide polling place.

It's located at 2221 Kern Street.

Voters can come into the office to pick up their ballot and take it with them or they can actually cast their vote at that time.

RELATED: 2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

It's open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 5:00 pm through November 6th.

Additionally, voters can call the Elections office at (559) 600-8683 to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot be mailed to them.

Voters can also go online at fresnovote.com to verify and update their registration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingfresno countyelection 2018Fresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTING
Taylor Swift gets political in Instagram post
Local Democrats believe anger will push voters to the polls
California's voter registration has hit an all-time high
Professional teams launch registration drive to encourage voting
More voting
POLITICS
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Kavanaugh to attend public White House swearing-in ceremony
Kavanaugh is confirmed: Senate Oks Supreme Court nominee
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
More Politics
Top Stories
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Show More
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
More News