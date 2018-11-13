Challenger Melissa Hurtado has officially claimed victory over incumbent Andy Vidak in the State Senate District 14 race."During the course of the campaign my visits to communities convinced me we need to do more in the district in terms of improving access to health care, creating jobs, and providing children with a meaningful education. " Hurtado said in a statement.Hurtado currently leads Vidak by nearly 8,000 votes -- which translates to an 8-percent difference.Her win means Democrats will regain the Senate super majority they lost in a recall election earlier this year.Vidak has yet to comment on the results.