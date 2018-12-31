CALIFORNIA LEGISLATION

New Year brings new California laws

New Year rings in with new California laws

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
2019 is here and with it comes new changes to California law.

HEALTHIER OPTIONS FOR KIDS

You'll find some of the most noticeable changes at your favorite fast food joint or restaurant.

Kids meals now come with either milk or water, unless you specifically ask for a sugary drink.

The idea is to keep kids healthier.

When you order a drink for yourself at a sit down restaurant, there will be changes too.

NO MORE STRAWS

The state is trying to go straw free to keep beaches cleaner.

When you go to the restaurant whether you use the straw or not that straw gets thrown away and ends up in the garbage," said Assemblyman Ian Calderon (D).

NON-BINARY GENDER CATEGORY ON CALIFORNIA DRIVERS LICENSES

There's also a big change for California Drivers Licenses.

You no longer have to identify as male or female.

There will be a third category.

"We will make a form available at the field offices and also online to allow applicants to be able to select non-binary as a gender category on their driver's license or ID card," said Artemio Armenta, California DMV.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN IN THE WORKFORCE

In the California business world, publicly traded corporations must now appoint at least one woman to their Board of Directors.

And employers must make new accommodations for breastfeeding mothers.

Women have to be provided with a private space other than a bathroom.
