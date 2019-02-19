HIGH SPEED RAIL

Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project

EMBED </>More Videos

This file video shows the progress of construction on California's high-speed rail project in Fresno, Calif.

The Trump administration has sent a notice to California High-Speed Rail Authority announcing the termination of a $929 million federal grant intended for the project, effective March 5.

The U.S. Department of Transportation wrote they are "actively exploring every legal option" to get back the $2.5 billion in federal grant funds already given to the state.

The Trump administration argues California hasn't provided required matching dollars and can't complete work by a 2022 deadline.

The notice comes a week after Governor Gavin Newsom's State of the State address where he announced future construction would only focus on the section between Merced and Bakersfield.

President Trump tweeted following the Governor's address that the American people "wanted their money back."

READ: Full letter from Department of Transportation


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshigh speed railPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Hwy 99 realignment in Fresno for high speed rail line complete
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Supporters, critics of High-Speed Rail react to plan for continued Valley construction
More high speed rail
POLITICS
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Bernie Sanders: What to know about Congress' longest-serving independent
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
More Politics
Top Stories
Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Video: Good Samaritans pull woman from burning car
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car in Florida
Study: Push-up ability linked to heart disease risk in men
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
North Carolina man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Show More
New York couple together 81 years dies days apart
Police search for suspects who robbed a Central Fresno liquor store at gunpoint
Customers volunteer to guard food market robbed at gunpoint
California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
More News