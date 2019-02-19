Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project

The Trump administration has sent a notice to California High-Speed Rail Authority announcing the termination of a $929 million federal grant intended for the project, effective March 5.
The U.S. Department of Transportation wrote they are "actively exploring every legal option" to get back the $2.5 billion in federal grant funds already given to the state.
The Trump administration argues California hasn't provided required matching dollars and can't complete work by a 2022 deadline.
The notice comes a week after Governor Gavin Newsom's State of the State address where he announced future construction would only focus on the section between Merced and Bakersfield.
President Trump tweeted following the Governor's address that the American people "wanted their money back."
