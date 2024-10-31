After confessing to crime, accused killer of Clovis mother pleads not guilty in court

After confessing he shot and killed his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Tavion Tapscott plead not guilty in court Wednesday, denying all wrongdoing.

After confessing to crime, accused killer of Clovis mother pleads not guilty in court

After confessing to crime, accused killer of Clovis mother pleads not guilty in court After confessing he shot and killed his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Tavion Tapscott plead not guilty in court Wednesday, denying all wrongdoing.

After confessing to crime, accused killer of Clovis mother pleads not guilty in court After confessing he shot and killed his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Tavion Tapscott plead not guilty in court Wednesday, denying all wrongdoing.

After confessing to crime, accused killer of Clovis mother pleads not guilty in court After confessing he shot and killed his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Tavion Tapscott plead not guilty in court Wednesday, denying all wrongdoing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After confessing to police that he shot and killed his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Tavion Tapscott plead not guilty in court Wednesday, denying all wrongdoing.

Tapscott is accused of killing 21-year-old Breaja Jones, the mother of his two-year-old daughter.

"For him to do this to take my daughter's life, to leave my precious little granddaughter without a mother, and without a father too, it's horrible," says Tracie Walker, victim's mother.

Police say Jones was shot inside her Clovis home with multiple family members there to witness. Court documents say Tapscott came by to pick up some items when an argument broke out, resulting in gunfire.

RELATED: Woman killed as shots ring out inside Clovis home, suspect arrested

Back in April, Tapscott was charged with domestic violence and was on probation and had a protective order against him when Jones was killed. ABC30 Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi has seen far too many similar cases, turn deadly.

"The unfortunate part is that there's no way to really enforce the temporary restraining order. It's just a piece of paper and once it's violated, it could be very serious like it was in this particular case," says Capozzi.

There was high tension in the Fresno County courtroom Wednesday morning with both families present. Tapscott's family was escorted out by deputies but claimed James' family was threatening them.

Capozzi says the facts so far make a pretty strong case, but there are different ways the defense can go.

"Did something happen prior to him getting to the house? Was there any communication between the victim and him that would've caused anger? Did he do this in the heat of passion? Which makes it manslaughter, no longer first-degree murder," says Capozzi.

A key factor in the case, Capozzi says, is the fact that Tapscott ran from the scene prior to coming back and turning himself in to police.

"When you run from the scene of the crime if you go to trial, the judge will inform the jury the running away from this crime you can infer a jury at this man has consciousness of guilt. He knew what he was doing. He knew it was wrong. That's why he ran," says Capozzi.

Breaja's family reliving the horrific day each time in court. Even though it may be difficult, if the case goes to trial, Capozzi recommends the family testify.

"Every time the case is sad, every time they come to court, and it continues to come back again and again. It's just very emotional for the victims in this case," says Capozzi.

Tapscott could be facing a sentence of 25 years to life, but Capozzi says that could be more, taking into account his previous history and added charges such as child endangerment.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colón on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.