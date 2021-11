FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E crews are working on getting power restored to thousands of residents across Central California Tuesday morning after a strong storm affected the power grid.Crews have been working around the clock since the storm pushed in Monday morning.As of Monday night, 92% of 580,000 customers who lost power have their electricity restored.On Tuesday, roughly 50,000 customers were still impacted in Avenal, Corcoran, Fresno, Dos Palos and north of Madera.