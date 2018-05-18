FRESNO

Power restored after deadly crash took out transmission tower in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands are still without power Thursday afternoon after a fiery crash that knocked down a high voltage transmission line in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

By , Brianna Ruffalo and Cristina Davies
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
PG&E has restored power to thousands of customers in Central Fresno, about 19 hours after a deadly crash caused a high voltage tower to collapse.

Utility crews will spend the next few days in the area completing final repairs

Police have identified the driver as Rita Gray, 29, of Fresno. She was driving home from her job at a local call center and was just blocks from home when she slammed into the power transmission tower.

The violent crash early Thursday morning not only took a life but also put neighbors and first responders in danger.

Police officers said the crash killed the driver of the SUV and the impact into the transmission line caused power lines to go down which then caused a hazardous scene. The live power lines down in the area then caused a grassfire to ignite in a field just across the street from Lions Park. People who heard the deadly crash said officers were on their loudspeakers telling people to stay inside their homes until crews could be sure they de-energized those power lines.

Initially, the crash put 70,000 people out of power.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
power outagetraffic fatalitiesfresnoFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News