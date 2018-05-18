#NEW: Family members just shared this photo w/ me of 29-year-old Rita Gray. She was involved in the accident this morning near Marks and Emerson in that knocked out a power pole. Family member say she was heading home from work and leaves behind a 4-year-old little boy @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/YPZSnGbYW2 — Cory James (@CoryABC30) May 17, 2018

PG&E has restored power to thousands of customers in Central Fresno, about 19 hours after a deadly crash caused a high voltage tower to collapse.Utility crews will spend the next few days in the area completing final repairsPolice have identified the driver as Rita Gray, 29, of Fresno. She was driving home from her job at a local call center and was just blocks from home when she slammed into the power transmission tower.The violent crash early Thursday morning not only took a life but also put neighbors and first responders in danger.Police officers said the crash killed the driver of the SUV and the impact into the transmission line caused power lines to go down which then caused a hazardous scene. The live power lines down in the area then caused a grassfire to ignite in a field just across the street from Lions Park. People who heard the deadly crash said officers were on their loudspeakers telling people to stay inside their homes until crews could be sure they de-energized those power lines.Initially, the crash put 70,000 people out of power.