Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 168 in Prather, CHP says

PRATHER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Prather Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:30 am on Highway 168 west of Little Sandy Road.

It is not known what led to the crash at this time. That is currently under investigation.

The motorcycle rider's identity has not been released.