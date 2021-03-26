animals

Animal experts explain how to handle rattlesnake bites

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring is here, and while we are enjoying the nice weather, it's also a good idea to keep in mind the hidden dangers.

Rattlesnake Awareness Day went virtual this year.

Health officials and animal experts hosted a presentation explaining rattlesnakes' behaviors, safety around the reptiles and how to handle a snake bite.

The curator of reptiles at the Fresno Chaffee zoo joined Dr. Rais Vohra to raise awareness as they start to come out of hibernation.

The most prevalent in our area is Northern Pacific rattlesnakes.

Officials stressed it is important not to touch or move these animals to avoid being bitten.

Staying on trails and hiking with a partner can also help keep you safe.

Rattlesnakes are not aggressive animals. They are animals that tend to move away and flee from any kind of stress or any kind of potential interaction," said Mark Halvorsen, curator of reptiles at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

"So the rattlesnake The best thing to do is to give them as wide a space as possible. We're all social distancing from each other being out in nature, so we should all try to social distance around things. So stay a minimum of six feet away. Don't get any closer than that and you're basically keeping yourself safe," Halvorsen said.

In case of a bite, the best thing you can do is call 911.

Next, remove any restrictive items such as jewelry, clothing or shoes.

Finally, immobilize the limb and apply a light splint if possible.

You can also call poison control for information on what to do at 1-800 222-1222.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresno countywild animalshikinganimals
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Red-tailed hawk sets up nest in Old Town Clovis
VIDEO: Squirrel steals package from building, takes it to roof
Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central CA
About 40 false killer whales spotted along CA coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
Worker injured after industrial accident in Atwater
Demands for investigation into Fresno Co. Health Dept., Foster Farms
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in central Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in east central Fresno
Show More
Driver leads Fresno Co. deputies on high-speed chase
EXPLAINER: What we know about cargo ship blocking Suez Canal
Woman who was a pioneering WWII pilot turns 100 years old
CA lawmaker seeks to decriminalize jaywalking
Punishment for man who injured disabled Clovis man
More TOP STORIES News