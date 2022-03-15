'Roar and Pour' returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to sip your way through some of the Valley's best locally crafted beer and wine at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
The "Roar and Pour" is officially back this Friday, March 18, from 6 pm until 9 pm.
The adult-only event features live entertainment, fun photo opportunities and a commemorative mini glass.
There will also be some delicious food trucks on hand thanks to Fresno Street Eats.
Tickets for non-members are $45. Designated drivers get in for just $25.
You can purchase your ticket online on the zoo's website.
