Fresno Chaffee Zoo

'Roar and Pour' returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this week

EMBED <>More Videos

'Roar and Pour' returns to Fresno Chaffee Zoo this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to sip your way through some of the Valley's best locally crafted beer and wine at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The "Roar and Pour" is officially back this Friday, March 18, from 6 pm until 9 pm.

The adult-only event features live entertainment, fun photo opportunities and a commemorative mini glass.

There will also be some delicious food trucks on hand thanks to Fresno Street Eats.

Tickets for non-members are $45. Designated drivers get in for just $25.

You can purchase your ticket online on the zoo's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno chaffee zooalcohol
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Co. supervisors approve putting Measure Z extension on ballot
Fresno Chaffee Zoo offering Valentine's Day gift ideas
Zoorassic Park will soon be back with a roar at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
When Betty White visited the Central Valley
TOP STORIES
Fresno police ID suspect accused of stabbing teen at Fashion Fair Mall
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
1 killed in crash on Highway 41 in Madera County, authorities say
15-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of teen boy in Porterville
Teen killed after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Tulare
Woman killed when car crashes into Fresno County canal
California students allowed to go maskless as mandate ends
Show More
Video shows man flung onto street trying to stop CA car burglary
CA bill aims to eliminate high costs for breast cancer screenings
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Motorcycle rider dies in northeast Fresno crash
More TOP STORIES News