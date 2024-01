New Ross location coming to southeast Fresno strip mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New life is coming to a southeast Fresno strip mall.

Discount store company Ross has announced plans to move into the anchor store at Clovis and Kings Canyon.

OSH Hardware once occupied the building, but it's been empty since the business shut down in 2018.

There's no word yet on a specific opening date for Ross but a sign on the building says coming soon.