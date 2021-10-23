CDC links new salmonella outbreak to salami sticks sold at Trader Joe's

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned businesses and consumers not to eat, sell or serve Citterio-brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The product is sold at Trader Joe's and may be found at other grocery stores across the country.
The CDC said eight out of nine people interviewed about their illnesses had reported eating or maybe eating Citterio salami sticks. Of the 20 reported illnesses, three required hospitalization.
States with reported cases are California, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.
Health officials said anyone who has Salame Sticks at home should throw them away and wash containers that may have touched the meat.
Investigators are working to determine if other food products were contaminated.
Fratelli Beretta's Italian-style meats, including its pre-packaged salamis, were linked to a summer salmonella outbreak that sickened 36 across 17 states.
More recently, a food safety alert posted earlier this week has linked onions to more than 650 salmonella cases and nearly 130 related hospitalizations.
"Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc," the CDC warned in a tweet.
An estimated 1.35 million salmonella cases occur annually in the US, with about 420 deaths, according to the CDC. Infection usually happens by eating foods contaminated with animal feces.
Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. More vulnerable populations may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, according to the CDC.