Volunteer attacked by man on motorbike near San Joaquin River in Fresno

A man who volunteers on the San Joaquin River in Fresno is now recovering after he says he was dragged and beaten by someone on a motorbike.

Now, as he recovers, he's still focused on protecting the land he loves.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who volunteers on the San Joaquin River is now recovering after he says he was dragged and beaten by someone on a motorbike.

He believes it's part of a troubling trend of bad behavior along the protected parkway.

Richard Sloan manages the property along the San Joaquin River near Spano Park.

On Sunday, while down near the water, he said he was attacked by a man on a motorbike, leaving him with fractures and bruises.

Sloan has spent his life along the San Joaquin River.

As a child, he said he built a treehouse not far from the property he now manages on the San Joaquin Parkway near Palm and Nees.

"Also, in 1964 was my first raft trip down the river," said Sloan.

These days he spends his time planting and caring for plants along the shore and picking up trash.

That's what he was doing on Sunday when he noticed someone riding a motorbike through the grass and dunes.

"He was just climbing over the sand dunes and stuff like that with his motorcycle," said Sloan. "We have a problem with them running over our young plants out there."

There are signs in the area saying No Motorized Vehicles. Sloan said he approached the man saying he needed to talk to him.

"He said 'I'm going to kill you', gunned his motorcycle, and I got off balance and I threw my arm out and got caught in I guess the clutch cable or break cable and he was dragging me a little ways," said Sloan. "He was saying 'Let go of the motorcycle, let go of the motorcycle.' I couldn't because I was caught between the cables and the frame."

Sloan said that's when the man started punching him, fracturing his nose and wrist, and breaking his glasses and camera.

Kids at the park helped Sloan call 911.

Now, as he recovers, he's still focused on protecting the land he loves.

Sloan said motorbikes disrupt the quiet park, crushing plants, and causing erosion.

He'd like to see more signs in the area about using motorbikes and more patrols.

Those are changes Council Member Mike Karbassi is already considering.

"That's what we're working on right now to have universal signage across the area," said Karbassi. "I love the universal patrol concept it's just a matter of A) getting resources so we have to partner with Madera County and the City of Fresno, but we have to find the units."

Karbassi said if you see anyone in the area on motorbikes, take videos and pictures if possible and report them to law enforcement.

Fresno police said they haven't identified the man yet who Sloan said attacked him but they did take a battery report and are investigating.

Police said they have not seen an increase in reports of dirt bikes in the area and don't have plans for extra patrols at this time.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Sloan with the cost of his camera.

Mike Gunn, the person who started the GoFundMe, is a friend of Sloan's and an Action News employee.