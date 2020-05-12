fatal shooting

1 killed after being shot multiple times in Sanger

This is the city's first homicide of the year and officers say it likely involved gangs.
One man has been killed in a shooting in Sanger.

The shooting took place at 4th and O st on Monday night.

The victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police say.

They believe the victim has gang affiliations, but they are not releasing his identity at this time.
