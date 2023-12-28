Selma's Second Chance Animal Shelter set to close in 4 days

Second Chance says their work will continue as they plan to keep helping rescues find their forever homes.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma has four days left before they shut down their Selma location.

"I haven't had a chance to break down and cry because the dogs need us," expressed Parveen Sandhu, president of Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma.

It has been an emotional month for the no-kill shelter.

On December 4th, the nonprofit found out Selma's City Council voted 3-2 to not extend their contract, after ten years of service to the city.

There were over 129 dogs in the shelter at the time. Since then, over a hundred have been adopted.

"The world is hearing us, so we're not alone. We're not alone in this, and everyone is doing everything in their power to help us," mentioned Parveen.

"Our dogs; pleas are being heard."

The shelter has seen an outpour of support across the nation and the world.

But more significantly, it's the locals, like Mildred Lincoln, who have helped give homes to dogs at the shelter.

"They are God's creatures; he made them for us to love and take care of, and, like I said, I take them for life. Either mine or theirs," said Mildred, who adopted two dogs.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the shelter still has 19 dogs left.

"They are waiting for that perfect home," says Parveen.

Adoption fees for the dogs have been waived.

"The sense of urgency is now, and it's been created, and so these dogs need home now. They need to decompress, they need to feel that love," added Parveen.

Each dog comes dewormed, vaccinated and microchipped.

They will also be spayed and neutered at no cost.

"Our plea is please help us, please help these dogs, more than helping us. And to get them into homes, into fosters, into rescues," pleads Parveen.

She says there will be no dogs left behind or put down when the shelter's gates close for one last time on December 31st.

Second Chance says their work will continue as they plan to keep helping rescues find their forever homes.

If you're looking to adopt or foster to adopt, Second Chance Animal Shelter will be open until December 31 from 8 am to 4:30 pm each day, including New Year's Eve.

You can call the shelter at (559) 896-7227 or text them at (559) 898-2831.

You can visit their website here.