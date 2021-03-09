car chase

Alleged DUI driver leads authorities on chase from Fresno to Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after leading police on a chase from Fresno to Selma on Monday night.

It started shortly after 10:30 pm in the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues in central Fresno.

Fresno police say they stopped a Toyota Tacoma for a traffic violation, but then the driver suddenly took off in the truck.

He sped away on Highway 41 and then onto Highway 99 toward Selma.

Fresno police officers stopped pursuing the driver once he reached Selma.

Moments later, the truck was spotted on dirt roads and ended up stuck in an orchard.

The California Highway Patrol credits a team effort to safely catch the suspect.

"Once we were in a pursuit, we had a lot of units from all the different agencies surrounding the area and kind of set a perimeter and were able to contain the suspect but without chasing him at high speeds," said CHP Sgt. John Tyler.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies, Visalia CHP and Selma police, helped in the pursuit.

Officers say the vehicle was stolen.

The driver was arrested on DUI charges and evading police.
